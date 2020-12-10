Mayor Keller, APD leaders to give updates on anti-crime operations, programs

Crime

Watch news conference on this page at 12 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Chief Harold Medina, and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 to provide updates on anti-crime operations and the Violence Intervention Program and the Rapid Accountability Diversion Program. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The Violence Intervention Program is a partnership system that includes law enforcement prosecutors, social services, and community providers to address and reduce violent crime in the community. The Rapid Accountability Diversion Program is part of VIP and focuses on early intervention in youth gun violence.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery