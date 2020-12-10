Mayor Keller, APD leaders to give updates on anti-crime operations, programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Chief Harold Medina, and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 to provide updates on anti-crime operations and the Violence Intervention Program and the Rapid Accountability Diversion Program. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The Violence Intervention Program is a partnership system that includes law enforcement prosecutors, social services, and community providers to address and reduce violent crime in the community. The Rapid Accountability Diversion Program is part of VIP and focuses on early intervention in youth gun violence.

