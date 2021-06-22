Mark Redwine, accused of killing son near Durango, faces day 2 of trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine, the Colorado man accused of killing his son, is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for day two of his murder trial. First to take the stand on Tuesday was Dylan Redwine’s best friend Ryan Nava.

He says he texted Dylan after he didn’t show up to his house as planned back in November 2012 when he was in town visiting his father as part of a court order. “I became more worried and later I told him ‘dude you need to call somebody, anybody as soon as possible. We’re all worried about you,'” said Nava.

Nava described how other friends also started to get worried. The defense challenged that, getting Nava to admit cell service was bad in the area and tried to paint a picture of Mark and Dylan as a close father-son duo.

Prosecutors claim Redwine murdered Dylan that night. Dylan’s skull was found by hikers three years later.

The defense is arguing a wild animal killed the boy. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.