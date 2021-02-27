Marijuana dispensary director charged with negligent arson

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The executive director of a marijuana dispensary in Santa Fe has been charged in connection with a fire. Carlos Gonzales with New Mexi-Cann Natural Medicine is facing two felony counts of negligent arson, stemming from the incident at the dispensary back in October.

According to the criminal complaint, two people were working in the extraction room when a fire broke out. Two employees suffered severe burns and were air-lifted to a Colorado hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Fire Marshall states the fire broke out because of an unapproved system that the company wasn’t licensed to use.

This isn’t the first time a fire had broken out at this facility. There was a similar incident in 2015. The employees told the Fire Marshall that they had brought the unapproved system to Gonzales’s attention in attempt to prevent a repeat of that 2015 incident, but that Gonzales dismissed their complaints, stating, “if it weights, it pays.”

A summons has been issued for Gonzales. He’s due to appear in court next month.