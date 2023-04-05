ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man awaiting trial for allegedly shooting out the windows of Bernalillo County’s headquarters got into more legal trouble while on release. Noah Tapia was put on conditional release for the October 2021 shooting, after being charged with criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

In December 2022, Tapia cut off his GPS monitor and was caught the same day. He was released again and ordered to stay with his sister. Tapia got a couple of speeding tickets in January.

However, things elevated again in March 2023. On Mar. 14, Tapia was accused of stealing from his work site and was charged with larceny. On Mar. 18, he was found in a gas station parking lot with seven fentanyl pulls and other drug paraphernalia.

A judge revoked Tapia’s conditions of release on Mar. 24. His next court date, for the shooting at Alvarado Square, is scheduled for Apr. 13.