RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt continues in Ruidoso for the suspect believed to have kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from her home Wednesday morning. The abduction took place shortly after 1 a.m. when a man, believed to be in his 20s, broke into her house in the northern part of the city and assaulted her. That’s when police say the man forced her into her own car at knifepoint and made her drive him south toward U.S. Highway 70.

When the car appreciated the Allsups’ near Mescalero Trail Drive, the woman was able to crash the vehicle. Police believe it saved her life. “It turned out that the driver of the vehicle was being abducted and had intentionally crashed into another vehicle to get anybody’s attention and to get help. Once the crash occurred, the female did get out of the vehicle and the perpetrator fled on foot,” said Chief Lawrence Chavez, Ruidoso Police Department.

A Ruidoso Police Department officer was nearby and the woman was able to flag them down. In security video following the crash, the suspect can be seen taking off from the scene. Police say based on the video, they have been able to pinpoint up to a mile from the crash where the suspect fled. The woman is okay but the man is still on the run and police are asking for the public’s help to track him down. “this is a small village and it takes a village to raise the family so to speak and we help each other out and whenever something like this happens, it takes a toll on everybody,” said Chief Chavez.

The man is suspected to be Hispanic, between 5 foot 5-inches tall and 5 foot 9-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a design on the back, dark pants, and black sandals.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Ruidoso Police at (575) 258-7365 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.