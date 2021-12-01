Man with sword threatens Dollar Tree employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested back in November for allegedly threatening employees at a northwest Albuquerque Dollar Tree with a samurai sword. Victor Quinoes, 35, was arrested on November 21 outside of the Dollar Tree on 300 Menaul Blvd NW.

According to a criminal complaint, Quinoes verbally harassed an employee of the Dollar Tree, telling the person he was going to “kick his ass.” The employee went outside the store and that’s when Quinoes told the employee he was going to “kill him,” and allegedly unsheathed a double-sided samurai sword. The complaint states Quinoes then began to swing the sword around himself. The employee was able to keep his distance to avoid being struck.

When police arrived, Quinoes was arrested. According to the complaint, Quinoes attempted to head-butt an officer as he was being put in the police vehicle.

Quinoes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting a peace officer. He has a preliminary hearing set for January 12. This is Quinoes’s first assault charge.