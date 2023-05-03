ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a lengthy criminal history is in trouble again, accused of thousands of dollars in alleged retail theft. A criminal complaint alleges Justin Reynolds has stolen tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise from the Target on Lomas in the last two months.

Police say he stole from that Target so often in March and April that employees know him by face and name. The complaint says the Target plans to press charges. Reynolds made headlines in 2015 when he and his wife were shot by their 3-year-old son when he found a gun in his mother’s purse.