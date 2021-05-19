Man with lengthy criminal record returns to prison for probation violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a history of running from the police is heading back to prison for nearly two and a half years. Mylin Bill was arrested in April after officials say he took off his GPS monitor and then led police on a car chase with a gun in the car.

Before that, Bill was sentenced to two years in prison last August and five years supervised probation for having a stolen car and stolen gun. After getting credit for time already served, Bill was released in April and that’s when the chase happened.

In court on Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 794 days in prison for violating probation. He is also being investigated for possible federal charges.

