ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Shumake has been in and out of jail for stealing cars. In his latest case, a judge ruled Shumake will remain behind bars until trial.

Shumake is accused of swiping a car June 23, from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody. In 2019, Shumake was also caught in a stolen car.

The state filed a pretrial detention motion, citing his criminal history and history of violating probation. They argued no conditions of release would protect the public. The defense argued Shumake has had no probation violations or issues since his last release.

Judge Clara Moran agreed with the state and ruled Shumake to stay behind bars until trial. Shumake is facing charges including, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.