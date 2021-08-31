Man with history of getting caught in stolen cars arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man keeps getting caught in stolen cars and police say he’s at it again. This time, he’s accused of leaving major damage behind. The Albuquerque Police Department says officers tried to pull over John Benavidez in a stolen pickup near the fairgrounds Tuesday morning after he was involved in a hit and run on I-40.

Police say he rammed a cruiser in a church parking lot and took off then hit another car at Carlisle and Menaul pushing it into a light pole and knocking out a traffic light. Benavidez finally got out at an apartment complex on Pennsylvania and tried to take off on foot but officers caught up with him.

KRQE News 13 covered Benavidez backing in 2017 when he and a friend took a stolen car right to the metro courthouse, so the friend could get his court-ordered ankle monitor put on. Benavidez pleaded guilty in that case and to driving another stolen car a few months later. Benavidez was out on probation in those cases when he got arrested again in May of this year, accused of driving a stolen car in Belen. He has yet to see a judge in the latest case.