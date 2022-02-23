ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the FBI says a man wearing glasses and a plaid flannel shirt robbed the Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming and Indian School. He had a splint on a finger on his right hand.

The suspect presented a note to the teller, demanding money from the bank. He received an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank, heading eastbound. Officials say the suspect is a white male in his late 20s, between 5’8″ and 6 feet tall, with brown hair, and a slim build. Along with the splint on his finger, the man was wearing wire-frame glasses, a white face mask, a gray baseball cap, a dark green/gray flannel shirt, and khaki pants.

If anyone knows who this man is, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.