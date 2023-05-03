ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elias Miyamoto, who once found himself on the list of Albuquerque’s worst criminals, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday. Back in 2020, Miyamoto was added to the Metro 15 list after he was accused of being part of a violent gang and allegedly involved in multiple crimes.

Wednesday, Miyamoto pled guilty to two counts of carjacking, stemming from a 2019 incident where he carjacked a man at knifepoint in Albuquerque. Miyamoto was sentenced to just over six years in prison.