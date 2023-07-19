ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who slammed a stolen car into Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and took them on a chase was in court Wednesday to change his plea. In May 2022, Mark Robinson was arrested for driving a stolen car, crashing it into deputies, then leading them on a chase through the city going over 100 miles per hour. Police caught him after performing a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

At the time, he was charged with 14 charges for the incident. In court, Robinson plead guilty to five charges, including two counts of robbery and aggravated battery on a peace officer. Robinson now faces one to six years of jail time. A sentencing date has not been set.