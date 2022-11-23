NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Robert Emlay, the man who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from an Albuquerque store, accepted a plea deal Wednesday. As part of the deal, Emlay was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with credit for time served.

In April 2021, Emlay broke into Kaufman’s West, near Eubank and Indian School. He stole 79 pairs of Oakley sunglasses and 86 knives, all valuing at more than $20,000. During the incident he cut himself on one of the knives at the scene. Police used DNA testing to tie him to the crime.

Emlay pleaded no contest to non-residential burglary and larceny. Under the deal, he was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with credit for time served. That will be followed by five years of supervised probation. He was originally facing nine years.