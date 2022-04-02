AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was drunk and high when he stole a car with a baby inside is being released on probation. Back in July of 2021, Keandre Kay swiped the SUV from outside a grocery store in Aztec.

San Juan County deputies chased Kay along country roads until he pulled into the driveway of a home and surrendered. Deputies arrested Kay and rushed to check on the baby, who turned out to be okay.

This week, Kay took a plea deal, accepting convictions for auto theft and DWI. The kidnapping charge was dropped and Kay has been ordered to serve a year of probation.