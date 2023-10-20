ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who stabbed three people on the Rail Runner last year will spend more than a decade behind bars. Luis Sanchez was in front of Judge Clara Moran for a sentencing hearing on Friday. He pled guilty to three counts of aggravated battery and one count of being a felon in possession of a destructive device as part of a plea deal last month.

In March 2022, Sanchez boarded the Rail Runner in downtown Albuquerque then got into a fight with a passenger and stabbed them. A security guard tried to break up the fight resulting in the second stabbing. Sanchez attacked and stabbed a second passenger before being arrested. Judge Moran sentenced him to 13 years.