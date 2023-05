Daniel Chavez was found guilty of murdering another man at a gas station in 2022 | Courtesy: Taos County Sheriff’s Office

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Chavez, the Albuquerque man who stabbed another man to death inside a Taos County convenience store, has been found guilty. Chavez stabbed Joshua Trujillo 28 times after an argument broke out at the El Prado Speedway gas station in July 2022. Trujillo died at the hospital a few days later.

Friday, a jury found Chavez guilty of 1st-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Chavez will be sentenced at a later date.