Man who spent nearly a decade in prison for killing father in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who spent nearly a decade in prison for killing his father is now facing more trouble. Police believe he is responsible for a string of sex crimes. Sebastian Largo, 38, was charged with voluntary manslaughter for beating his dad to death in 2010.

Largo spent about nine years behind bars, but now police believe he is preying on girls and young women. “If anyone deserves to stay behind bars, it is this guy,” Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department said.

In the last several months, Largo has become well known to APD. “It seems that he is our suspect in a lot of these crimes,” Gallegos said.

In November, a woman was jogging alone on the bike path near Tramway and Menaul when a man quickly approached her and tried to rape her. Court documents said the man hooked his arms around hers, pulled her off the path and held her down, and attempted to pull her pants off. She fought him off, and then she ran.

She later found blood on her clothes that belonged to the man. Police collected evidence to identify her attacker. The DNA match came back Monday as Largo. “What was more alarming is as soon as they found out that information, they found out that he was already allegedly committing other assaults on young women and young girls actually,” Gallegos said.

Court records show that since August, Largo’s been accused of groping a woman at a Sam’s Club and exposing his genitals at the playground at Academy Hills Park. Monday, Largo was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at a Smith’s on Wyoming as well as the EMT who was transporting Largo to the hospital after that incident. “We have seen over and over again that he is willing to commit more crimes and put people in harm’s way,” Gallegos said.

APD said the fact that Largo’s already been behind bars for killing someone makes it even more urgent that he stays locked up. “He has a violent history,” Gallegos said. “It is just a matter of time before he really seriously injures someone or kills them with his activity rising in level over and over again,” Gallegos said.

Police said Largo was also detained in January after matching the description of a man who broke into a girl’s bedroom through the window at night while she slept, but he was never charged in that case. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said Largo will remain in custody until his detention hearing scheduled for Friday.