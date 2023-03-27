ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a good Samaritan at a gas station will remain locked up until his trial. 58-year-old Eric Ford has been charged with shooting and killing a man at an Albuquerque Circle K on Juan Tabo and Lomas Boulevard in February.

On Feb. 11, 2023, Ford allegedly got into a fight with a gas station clerk. When 24-year-old Michael Urioste stepped in to intervene, Ford and his wife, Roslynn Lee, allegedly fought Urioste and eventually shot him in the abdomen. Urioste later died from his injuries.

Ford is accused of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. On Monday, Mar. 27, in court, the state argued Ford should be held until trial, saying this is not the first time he has been accused of a violent crime. Ford’s attorney argued the incident was in self-defense, however, Judge Jennifer Wernsbach sided with the state and ordered that Ford be held until his trial.