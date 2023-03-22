ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with killing another driver after a crash has taken a plea deal. Then-22-year-old Ruben Sanchez was charged with an open count of murder and shooting at a motor vehicle following an incident in April 2021.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Miguel Gonzales-Muñoz allegedly backed into Sanchez’s car near Bridge Boulevard and Atrisco Drive. The two then got into an argument and Sanchez allegedly fired several shots at Gonzales-Muñoz. Gonzales-Muñoz later died due to his injuries.

In court on Wednesday, Mar. 22, Sanchez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and shooting at a motor vehicle. He will now spend six years in prison.