Man who shot himself in leg sentenced for being in possession of a firearm

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting himself in the leg will spend three years behind bars. Federal officials say 27-year-old Elijio Saenz was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm which he pleaded guilty to in April.

Story continues below:

According to the plea agreement, in November of 2019, after Saenz shot himself in the leg, authorities found a gun in his home. When this happened, he had two previous felony convictions for child abuse and a warrant for his arrest because he violated his probation, so he was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES