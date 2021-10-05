Man who shot himself in leg sentenced for being in possession of a firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting himself in the leg will spend three years behind bars. Federal officials say 27-year-old Elijio Saenz was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm which he pleaded guilty to in April.

According to the plea agreement, in November of 2019, after Saenz shot himself in the leg, authorities found a gun in his home. When this happened, he had two previous felony convictions for child abuse and a warrant for his arrest because he violated his probation, so he was arrested.