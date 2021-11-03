Man who shot girlfriend on highway now charged with murder

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants man accused of shooting his girlfriend while she was driving on the interstate is now charged with murder. New Mexico State Police say 23-year-Deandre Mirabal got into an argument with 21-year-old Raquel Morales as she drove west on I-40 last week.

Court records state at some point, Mirabal pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head. Morales reportedly grabbed the gun and it went off, hitting her in the head. She died at UNM Hospital days later. The charges against Mirabal were changed from aggravated battery with a deadly weapon to murder.