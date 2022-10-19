ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles.

Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot at a deputy’s cruiser in 2018, shattering the window. He pleaded guilty and was given a deferred sentence, but violated probation and was sent to prison for almost two years.