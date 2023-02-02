ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald Duquette, the man who shot and killed a driver at the Big -I in Albuquerque has been convicted by a jury. In 2019, Duquette turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing Jose Diaz in a truck on an I-40 flyover.

Duquette had told officers he had smoked meth and pot the night before. During the trial, the defense told the jury that Duquette struggles with PTSD and he thought Diaz was following him and pointing a gun at him. The state argued there was no firearm or casings found in Diaz’s truck.

Duquette was found guilty of second degree murder and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. The District Attorney’s office says sentencing is set for April.