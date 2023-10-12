ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted setting fire to Albuquerque Public School vehicles will be entering into a mental health program. Ruben Davis was in front of Judge David Murphy for a plea hearing Thursday morning. He told police he set three cars on fire to “get help and draw attention to himself.”

He pled guilty to one count of arson instead of the three he was facing. Davis is facing up to five and a half years behind bars with a habitual offender enhancement. Before sentencing, he will undergo mental health counseling. If successful, it could lower his sentence. A sentencing date will be set once he finishes the program.