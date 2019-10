ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who robbed a New Mexico family while visiting their loved one at a cemetery has been sentenced to nearly 18 years behind bars.

Maria Gonzales says a man robbed her at knife-point while she was visiting her father’s grave last year. Detectives were able to identify 46-year-old Raul Vargas as the alleged robber after he was caught robbing a Family Dollar.

In his plea, the feds say he also confessed to robbing Gonzales and other crimes.