Man who robbed Albuquerque judge learns his sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man who robbed a judge got a big break in court Tuesday.

In 2017, former Metro Court Judge Loretta Lopez was having lunch at the Standard Diner on Central. Surveillance video captured the moment when Adrian Gonzales robbed Lopez, taking her purse.

She put up a fight, with video showing Gonzales punch Lopez in the face.

Tuesday, Gonzales was sentenced for robbery and identity theft.

The DA's office asked for four years behind bars. Instead, District Court Judge Christina Argyres sentenced Gonzales to one year on an ankle monitor.