Man who raped woman he arrested makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Isleta Police officer accused of raping a woman he arrested will remain locked up for now. Leon Martin appeared Wednesday in court on charges of rape, false imprisonment, bribing a witness and violation of ethical principles.

A judge quickly announced that prosecutors had filed for pretrial detention so he will stay locked up until another judge rules on that motion. A 22-year-old woman says Martin arrested her for DWI then drove to a secluded area and raped her. She said she feared he would shoot her or add more charges to her arrest if she tried to run.

