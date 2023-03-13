ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted 30-year-old Andres Gonzales-Gaytan of raping a 9-year-old girl. The district attorney says Gonzales-Gaytan raped the young girl in 2018 and left her with a sexually transmitted infection. He also threatened the girl to make sure she didn’t tell anyone.

Gonzales-Gaytan has been convicted of two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, two counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor child under 13, and bribery. He faces up to 99 years in prison. Gonzales-Gaytan will be held until his sentencing, which will occur in around a month.