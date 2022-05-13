ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eagleboy Martinez-Schildt will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery for pointing a gun at customers in the drive-thru at a restaurant. One of the women recorded him in a Snapchat video pointing the gun at them.

Under a plea deal, Martinez-Schildt pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and other charges. He addressed the court apologizing for his actions, “I just want to be better at being there for my daughter. She’s almost four years old. I just want to be a better person going forward,” said Martinez-Schildt.

Judge Alisha Hart sentenced Martinez-Schilt to five years in the Department of Corrections followed by five years of supervised probation.