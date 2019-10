ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The man who admitted to a road rage shooting is scheduled to be back in court on Friday.

Felix Villanueva admitted to tailgating another driver then shooting him in the face through the windshield. His defense team asked Judge Alisa Hart to sentence the 21-year-old to young adult court so he could get treatment but prosecutors want the maximum of 9 years in prison.

Judge Hart postponed sentencing so she could consider both sides.