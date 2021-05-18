Man who pleaded guilty to killing Navajo police officer asking for sentencing delay

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The sentencing hearing for the man who murdered a Navajo police officer could be delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19. In December, Kirby Cleveland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Officer Houston Largo during a 2017 domestic dispute.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin Wednesday. In an emergency motion, Cleveland’s attorneys are asking that it be postponed for 30 days. This comes after he tested positive for the virus and was moved into quarantine. He is facing up to life in prison.