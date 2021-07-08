Man who pleaded guilty to 2018 burglary in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who burglarized a van and was shot by birdwatchers is in trouble again. The Albuquerque Police Department says they arrested 34-year-old Nicholas McCoy Wednesday on warrants for aggravated assault, fleeing police and auto burglary. He’s also accused of violating his probation.

Related Coverage:

In 2018, McCoy pleaded guilty to breaking into a couple’s van near the bosque near Fourth Street. They got into a fight and that’s when one of the victims shot McCoy in the neck. APD says McCoy has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a judge soon.