Man who made explosive darts sentenced

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who caused an explosion with homemade dart was sentenced on Tuesday. Deputies say in April 63-year-old Jess Paul made 22 explosive darts that could be fired through a blow gun.

When Albuquerque Police Department’s Bomb Squad tried to disassemble them at a South Valley home, one of them exploded but no one was hurt. A judge sentenced Paul to one and a half years on probation.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss