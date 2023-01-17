NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Joseph Gomez, a suspected drunk driver who led police on long chase will avoid jail time after taking a plea deal. The chase, from June 2021, topped speeds of 100 mph and covered more than 40 miles.

The chase started when Gomez sped past a police officer on I-40 near Wyoming. Eventually turned off in Moriarty where he hit a curb. Gomez was arrested soon after he crashed, after trying to flee on foot. He was charged with aggravated fleeing, DWI, speeding and more.

Tuesday in court, Gomez pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing, a felony. A judge sentenced Gomez to 18 months of probation.