ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald Duquette will spend 14 years in prison for killing another driving near the Big-I. In 2019, Duquette turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing Jose Diaz. He was found guilty in February of 2nd-degree murder and firing a gun from a car.

Friday, Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced him to 14 years in prison and 2 years probation. At trial, the defense claimed that Duquette thought the victim had been pointing a gun at him but no firearm or casings were ever found in Diaz’s vehicle.