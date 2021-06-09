Man accused of hitting, killing local priest in crash turns himself in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of hitting and killing a local priest is sitting in jail after turning himself in just before midnight. Father Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero were pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey in May when a pickup truck broadsided them on Coors.

Father Golden was killed and Brother Romero was badly hurt. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Manuel Soria was behind the wheel of that pickup and was racing another car.

Soria’s attorney tried to get the warrant quashed, but Soria turned himself in late Tuesday night.