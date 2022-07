ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019.

Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler to time served. He will be on probation for three years.