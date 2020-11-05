Man who flipped Jeep with front end loader will not face any jail time

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who led police on a slow-speed chase in a front end loader after using it to flip his wife’s Jeep, will not spend any time behind bars. The chase ended when the Roosevelt County Sheriff shot, now 50-year-old James McFarlin in the head. During Wednesday’s hearing, McFarlin says he knows what he did was wrong but outlined how difficult his life has been since being shot.

“Due to being shot in the head, I am disabled and unable to work or drive. I have, I’ve had multiple surgeries and hospital visits. A few weeks ago, I had a fainting episode, a seizure almost killed me,” McFarlin said.

In January 2018, deputies were called out to McFarlin’s Portales home when neighbors say McFarlin came home in the front end loader. He crushed his ex-wife’s Jeep and flipped it over in his front yard, then took off. During the 20 minute chase, McFarlin refused to pull over for deputies and ultimately drove into an empty field. Deputies say he ignored emergency lights and several commands to stop, so they fired, shooting McFarlin.

McFarlin told deputies he was going through a divorce and Wednesday, his attorney’s say this behavior was a one-time thing, also pointing to his ongoing, critical health issues. The judge ruled that sending McFarlin to jail wasn’t needed. “However, I will allow the defendant to serve that one year on house arrest with electronic monitor at your expense,” said Judge Donna Mowrer.

McFarlin is only permitted to leave his home for medical appointments or emergencies. Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker also spoke during the hearing saying he thinks about shooting McFarlin in the head every day and regrets having to do so. McFarlin also filed a federal lawsuit against Roosevelt County claiming the sheriff used excessive force. That case is still making its way through the court.

