Man who fled from backseat of patrol van found in canal

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo police say they’ve identified a man found in a canal on the northern side of Shiprock. They say Jevon Descheenie was last seen on October 25 when officers responded to calls of an intoxicated person in the median of U.S. 64 near Shiprock Bridge.

He was arrested and transported to the Shiprock Police Department where he vomited in the back of the police transport van. The officer removed Descheenie and put him on a step on the outside of the van and left to find supplies to clean the backseat.

When he returned, Descheenie was gone and a search for him was unsuccessful. The FBI is being brought in to investigate Descheenie’s death.