Man who flashed preschoolers arrested after failing to register as sex offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted exposing himself to preschoolers at a downtown school playground is back behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender.

Last month, Judge Michael McDonald sentenced Jacob Segura to 18 months probation as long as he followed the rules, including registering as a sex offender. But more than a month later, Segura had not registered or reported to his probation officer.

On Tuesday, he was taken back into custody. Failure to register is a felony and prosecutors are pushing to keep Segura locked up until he is tried on that charge. At the time of the latest incident, Segura was already on parole for a child porn conviction.