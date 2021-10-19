Man who fired shots out apartment window sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who posted a video of himself firing shots outside his apartment window is headed to federal prison. Roy Thundercloud, 40, posted the video to Instagram in May from his apartment near Albuquerque High.

Neighbors reported he also pointed a gun at someone in the parking lot and shot at a car and a wall. When police showed up, Thundercloud barricaded himself inside for hours. A neighbor captured the moments after he finally gave himself up.

Since Thundercloud already had felony convictions for drugs, DWI and burglary, he was not allowed to have a gun. He pled guilty to being a felon with a gun and was sentenced to nearly six years behind bars. Upon release from prison, Thundercloud will be subject to three years of supervised release.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Multi-Agency Task Force and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico prosecuted the case.