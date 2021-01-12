Man who escaped custody in Roswell arrested in California

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The California man who escaped custody in New Mexico has been caught again. In November, Roswell Police arrested 23-year-old Austin Medford who was wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking. Roswell Police say Medford busted through the back doors and took off running.

Investigators believe he even dressed in women’s clothing to stay hidden. Then last month, authorities found him at his parent’s house in Riverdale, California. Along with charges there, Medford faces escaping from custody and property damage charges in New Mexico.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES