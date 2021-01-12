Man who escaped custody in Roswell arrested in California

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The California man who escaped custody in New Mexico has been caught again. In November, Roswell Police arrested 23-year-old Austin Medford who was wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking. Roswell Police say Medford busted through the back doors and took off running.

Investigators believe he even dressed in women’s clothing to stay hidden. Then last month, authorities found him at his parent’s house in Riverdale, California. Along with charges there, Medford faces escaping from custody and property damage charges in New Mexico.

