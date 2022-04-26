ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who duct-taped and robbed an elderly Albuquerque woman at her home will spend a decade behind bars. Jake Dominguez is accused of robbing the woman at her home near Tramway and Menaul.

Neighbors noticed something was off and called the woman’s daughter who arrived to find Dominguez gathering her mother’s belongings in the backyard. She then walked into the home to find her mother duct-taped to her bed.

Last month, Dominguez took a plea deal. He plead guilty to robbery, aggravated battery and lesser charges. On Tuesday, the woman’s daughter spoke about the lasting impact the incident has had on them. “I still have the image of my mother duct-taped like a mummy in her bed. She is now a prisoner of her own home.”

Dominguez was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation.