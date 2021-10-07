Man who drove three bodies to Kaseman Hospital pushing to get get out of jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for the man who drove three bodies to Kaseman Hosptial after a shootout is pushing to get him released from jail. Surveillance photos show the bizarre scene in an alley near San Pedro in May. Investigators say Richard Kuykendall was on foot in that alley when a car pulled up and someone started shooting at him.

Kuykendall jumped inside the car, then got out a few seconds later. Investigators say he threw a gun in a dumpster then drove the car with the bodies of three men inside to the hospital. Kuykendall has not been charged with shooting anyone but he is facing a federal charge of being a felon with a gun.

The defense is arguing he only touched the gun briefly to get it away from the man in the back seat, who had shot him and had already killed Kuykendall’s two friends in the front seat. The defense also submitted a series of letters from Kuykendall’s friend and family arguing he is not a white supremacist as investigators have said. His attorneys want him released to a halfway house on GPS monitoring until his trial.