GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The bus driver who took kids on a drunken ride will spend a year and a half behind bars.

Duane Skeet pleaded guilty to federal child abuse charges after he admitted to drinking before work in September, then driving the bus with 25 kids on board.

The kids, ages 5 to 12, say Skeet was swerving all over the road, hit an embankment and almost flipped the bus at one point, then almost drove off a bridge. He drove 25 miles that day.

Skeet faced up to three years in prison.