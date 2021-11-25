Man who cut power to brewery caught on video

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who almost destroyed thousands of dollars in beer. Wednesday night at Bombs Away Brewery off of Central and Wyoming, a man pulled up behind the brewery and cut the brewery’s power supply with a torch.

Story continues below

The owner was alerted to a power outage Wednesday night and saw what happened on his surveillance camera. He says if he didn’t find out about the power outage when he did, the beer in his tanks would have been ruined. If anyone recognizes the man or the truck in the video, they are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES