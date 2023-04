ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who crashed a stolen vehicle into a Rio Rancho police car and then into a home in 2020 was sentenced this week. In October 2020, Aaron Powell was arrested after fleeing from Rio Rancho police, clipping a cruiser, and crashing into the home of an elderly couple.

Powell, who is a convicted felon, was found with a firearm, which is a federal offense. He was sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison.