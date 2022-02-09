ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who repeatedly beat and raped a woman while he held her captive for days is headed to prison. “I was so unrecognizable those few days that my daughter didn’t recognize who I was,” said Isabella Brito.

It happened over New Year’s of 2020 after investigators say Dent went through Brito’s phone and got upset about her messages with male friends. He held her at his apartment for three days, raped, tortured, and beat her, sometimes locking her in a closet, and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

All of this, in front of the couple’s one-year-old daughter. On Wednesday, Brito’s parents spoke to the effects the trauma has inflicted on the entire family. “The horrific torture he put my daughter through and had my granddaughter witness, that will be something they will have to deal with for the rest of their lives,” said her mother.

“If you ever get out, you will be a lonely old man because no one will ever love the monster that you are,” said her father.

Dent was sentenced to 24 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out.