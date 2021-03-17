Man who beat high school student with shovel could spend less time in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who beat a high school student nearly to death with a shovel could spend less time in prison. The attack against Cibola High School student Brittani Marcell happened in 2008.

However, no one was charged until nearly a decade later when DNA evidence led investigators to Justin Hansen. He pleaded no contest in 2018, and Judge Cindy Leos sentenced him to 18 years behind bars.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals upheld his plea, but they overturned his sentence, after the defense argued Hansen should have been given credit for more than a year he spent under house arrest. The case now goes back to district court for re-sentencing.